Fake Covid vaccine: TMC MP falls ill

Kolkata: The media reported that the actor-turned-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty became ill after taking a fake Covid vaccine a few days ago. However, the doctor who attended the Jadavpur MP said that it was too early to connect her illness to the false vaccination she had taken four days earlier.

Sources close to Chakraborty have said that she fell ill at her residence in the morning, and her maid called the family physician. The actor, who has been suffering from gallbladder and liver-related difficulties, suffered from dehydration, stomach ache, as well as a dip in blood pressure count, they said.

‘Mimi Chakraborty’s condition is now stable and she is under treatment at her home. She is also suffering from hypertension. The doctor who attended to her said her illness cannot be immediately linked to the fake vaccine as she already had a liver problem,’ the sources said.

Chakraborty, whose alertness led to the discovery of a fake vaccination racket organized by a conman in Kolkata, was scheduled to undergo a test to see whether any adverse effects of the injection might be present.