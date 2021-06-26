Filmmaker’s phone seized for forensic analysis

Kochi: Lakshadweep police have confiscated filmmaker Aisha Sultana’s phone for forensic analysis as part of their investigation into the sedition case. Ms. Sultana was summoned to the Kavaratti police station today after being questioned on Thursday.

‘Forensic examination of digital devices is a common practice in such a serious case. We need to check it from the investigation point of view,’ a police officer told PTI. If any texts are deleted, authorities said they will be recovered and analyzed as part of the forensic investigation.

Earlier, in a video message to the media, Sultana said the police did not enable her to note down the phone’s contact details after seizing it. ‘They did not allow me to note down the important numbers from the contacts in the phone. I don’t have the contact number of any of my relatives. I am not able to contact my mother,’ she said.

The news comes on the heels of the Kerala High Court’s decision to give her anticipatory release in the case.

Aisha Sultana claimed that police had questioned if she had any links overseas, during her almost eight-hour interrogation on Wednesday. ‘They checked my WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook accounts. They were searching whether I have any links with foreign countries,’ she said.

Police said the case was being probed comprehensively, considering the gravity of the crime.