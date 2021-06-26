Google to mark unreliable news in search results

Google, based in California, will begin informing users when search results are rapidly changing due to a breaking story. The new system will display a warning that ‘it appears that these results are changing quickly,’ as well as a subheader that explains that ‘if this topic is new, it may take time for results to be added by reliable sources.’ Google announced the new update in a blog post, advising users to return later when the search engine has found more results. According to Google, the disclaimer will first appear on English results from the United States.

According to Google, this disclaimer will appear when a topic is rapidly evolving and a variety of sources have not yet weighed in. The tool’s availability will be expanded to other markets in the near future. ‘While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet,’ Google said in the blog post. The company said that this could be particularly true in case of breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that’s published first may not be the most reliable. Google even showed a sample screenshot of Google’s search with the new feature. It showed the results of the query, ‘UFO filmed traveling at 106mph’ is shown.

This is a workaround for Google displaying incorrect information during times of breaking news or emerging scenarios. Although the new warning will not prevent incorrect or false information from appearing on Google, it may help to remove some of the false legitimacy that a high Google ranking can create for an early and untrustworthy source.