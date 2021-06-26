Indian Ayurvedic doctors get UAE Golden Visa

Dubai: According to media reports on Saturday, two Indian Ayurvedic doctors have received the UAE’s coveted Golden Visa.

Dr. Shyam Vishwanathan Pillai and Dr. Jasna Jamal, both from Kerala, were granted Golden Visas by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), according to the media.

Pillai, CEO of Vaidyashala at the Burjeel Day Surgery Centre in Abu Dhabi, received a Golden Visa on June 17 under the category of medical professionals and doctors. ‘My sincere gratitude to the rulers and policymakers of UAE for the kind support to Ayurveda and Ayurveda practitioners. I truly appreciate their vision in integrating the Ayurveda for the wellbeing of UAE residents and at the same time keeping in place strong measures to ensure the quality delivery of Ayurveda practice,’ Pillai said.

In 2001, Pillai, who is from Kerala, came to Dubai. ‘After I completed my MD in Ayurveda, I received a platform in Kempinski Hotels, in 2001, to integrate Ayurveda therapies in their wellness and spas. However, I later realized that Ayurveda was not a recognized system of medicine in the UAE, though there was a great demand for it. Ayurveda got recognized as an (alternative) medicine treatment in UAE in 2002, under the department of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine of the Ministry of Health,’ said Pillai.

Dr. Jasna Jamal, a resident of Al Mamzar in Dubai, received a Golden Visa on June 24. ‘By the Grace of God, I have been honored with Golden Visa. It is a great pleasure…I sincerely thank the UAE leaders for this wonderful opportunity,’ she said.

Jasna who hails from Thrissur, Kerala, moved to UAE 12 years ago after getting married to an architect in Dubai. She expressed her gratitude towards the authorities for valuing Ayurvedic practices.