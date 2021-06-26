‘Needed to feel loved’: King Khan on completing 29 years in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans on social media for the overwhelming love he has received since the release of his debut film Deewana, 29 years ago. SRK, in the early hours of Friday, tweeted, ‘Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the love of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved….’

SRK’s fans kept the #29GoldenYearsOfSRK trend high on social media. King Khan’s Twitter feed has been flooded with messages of love and appreciation from fans. One of them tweeted, ‘#shahrukhkhan Nothing to the world’s biggest Superstar, a journey which inspire millions of middle class people that “kuch banne ke liye taqat ki nahi… niyaat ki zarurat hoti hai’. Another person wrote, ‘Thank You for making me smile when I’m down. Thank You for inspiring me when I need inspiration. Thank you for teaching me something through your interviews. I love you Khan Saab. Thank you for everything.’

In the meantime, while we wait for the special surprise that the superstar has promised his fans today, he has also posted an update on his work. After Pathan’s shoot was delayed because of the Mumbai lockdown, we have been informed that he and Deepika Padukone are working on a 7 to 10-day schedule at the YRF studio in Mumbai.

Before his debut on the big screen with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti’s Deewana (1992), Khan had worked on a number of television projects. As soon as Deewana became an international success, he was cast in many top-flight films, including Chamatkar, Bazigar, Darr, etc. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018) with Anushka Sharma.