PM Narendra Modi on International Day against Drug Abuse

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the achievement towards the objective of a drug-free India, stressing that narcotics brings darkness, destruction, and devastation.

Taking to the Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote: ‘Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to save lives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction, and devastation.’

June 26, 2021

He further added, ‘Let us reiterate our commitment to share facts on drugs and realise our vision of a drugs free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement.’

The Prime Minister also shared an old Mann Ki Baat programme that covered various aspects of overcoming the drug menace.