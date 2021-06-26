Shah Rukh Khan to romance Nayanthara?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan has yet to be officially announced, but rumors about his rumored next project with Atlee have been circulating on social media for some time. The most recent reports suggest that the Atlee directorial will star Nayanthara alongside SRK.

Atlee has made a name for himself with films such as Bigil and Mersal, but this will be his first Bollywood film. According to rumors, the big-budget project has been in the works for over a year, and the film’s team has even begun pre-production.

However, the actors and the director are remaining tight-lipped about the film and will reveal more details when the time comes. For the time being, SRK is busy shooting Siddharth Anand’s Pathan for Yash Raj Films, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Nayanthara, who has recently appeared in films such as A. R. Murugadoss’ Darbar, R.J. Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman, and Appu N. Bhattathiri’s Nizhal, is preparing for director Siva’s Annaatthe, which also stars Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh. On the 29th anniversary of the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s debut film Deewana on June 25, the actor took to social media to thank his fans for the overwhelming love he has received over the years. SRK had previously tweeted, ‘Been working. I just noticed the ‘overwhelmedness’ of the love of nearly 30 years you’re showering on me here. I realized I’ve spent more than half my life hoping to entertain you all. I’ll make time tomorrow to return some love in person. Thank you for making me feel loved…’