Traffic held-up for President costs a life

In Kanpur, a woman died on Friday night after she and her family were held up by traffic restrictions when President Ram Nath Kovind was visiting. The Uttar Pradesh Police has apologized for the incident. The president will visit his home village in Kanpur Dehat, which is part of the UP region he is visiting for three days. Last night, he reached Kanpur by train, and he will spend Monday and Tuesday in Lucknow. Vandana Mishra, 50, was the head of the women’s wing of the Indian Association of Industries chapter in Kanpur. After she fell seriously ill last night, her family rushed her to a private hospital. Ms. Mishra recently recovered from Covid, according to reports.

Ms. Mishra’s emergency hospital visit coincided with President Kovind’s arrival in Kanpur for which police stopped traffic along the route Ms. Mishra’s family was traveling. Ms. Mishra, who was pronounced dead just moments after arriving at the hospital, was the result of a traffic pile-up and inordinate delay caused by the incident. ‘Vandana Mishra’s death is a big lesson to be learned for the future. We will ensure that our route system ensures citizens are held up for the shortest possible time so that such incidents do not repeat themselves in the future’, Kanpur Police chief Asim Arun tweeted.

According to another tweet, President Kovind was disturbed by the incident. According to police, ‘He (the President) called the police commissioner and the district magistrate and inquired about the incident. He asked officials to convey his condolences to the family personally’. A senior police official has been asked to conduct an inquiry, and a sub-inspector and three constables have been suspended after the incident. In photographs taken from the cremation ghat, officials are seen talking with Ms. Mishra’s grieving family.