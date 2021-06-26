Vocal for Local: Actor launches ‘mobile supermarket’

After stepping forward to help people during the pandemic, Bollywood star Sonu Sood has launched his mobile ‘Sonu Sood Supermarket’ in an effort to encourage people to support local businesses. The actor posted a video of himself selling eggs, bread, and other confectionary items. In the amusing video, he is shown sitting on a bicycle, discussing product descriptions and pricing.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonu Sood captioned it: ‘Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness.’

Fans responded to the post by praising him and dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section. One wrote, ‘You are a real hero.’ Another said, ‘Well done sir.’ ‘SSM:- Sonu Super Man sir,’ commented a third, among others.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood, who celebrated his 19th year in the film industry this year, recently stated in an interview that he has now discovered his real calling. As the country faces the second wave of Covid-19, the actor has actively assisted people in locating Covid supplies like beds, oxygen cylinders, and medications.

On the work front, he just unveiled Kisaan, a new film, to be directed by E Niwas. In addition, Sonu Sood will appear in the forthcoming Telugu film Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi.