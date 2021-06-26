The World observed Strawberry Moon yesterday, See pics in case You have missed

The night sky was adorned by the majestic beauty of the full moon at midnight on June 25. This particular full moon, on the other hand, was known around the world as the Strawberry Moon. This moon isn’t pink, and it doesn’t resemble a strawberry. Instead, the name is derived from the Native American harvesting season for strawberries, which simply coincides with the June full moon. It is also known as the Honey Moon, Rose Moon, or Mead Moon in other cultures. It coincided with the Hindu festival of Vat Purnima.

If you missed the full moon, don’t worry, it will be visible until early Saturday morning. If you want to see its beauty virtually, here’s a collection of photos and tweets that show the Strawberry Moon as seen from around the world:

Strawberry Moon as seen from Visakhapatnam.

Strawberry Moon as seen from Kolkatta.

Strawberry Moon as seen from New York.

Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon as seen from Greece