5 dead after hot air balloon hits power line in New Mexico

New Mexico: A hot air balloon disaster in Albuquerque, New Mexico, killed five passengers.

According to authorities, the disaster occurred after the balloon was blown into power lines by a gust of wind. Following the collision on Saturday morning, the pilot and three passengers were declared dead at the site. A fifth individual was transported to a neighboring hospital with critical injuries before succumbing to his injuries.

Nobody on the ground was hurt. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the basket fell about 30 metres and caught fire after collapsing on a roadway, while the balloon drifted away and landed somewhere else. The roadway where the basket landed was blocked after the incident.

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, said a police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. More than 13,000 households in the region were briefly without electricity as a result of the collision.

Video of the hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque this morning from Brandon Banes. So far four people are dead and one is critically injured. pic.twitter.com/ZpuCz8qI1y — Grant Tosterud (@granttosterudwx) June 26, 2021