Arnab reveals the reason for his mysterious absence

New Delhi: Arnab Goswami sensationally announced on Monday that he had not been on TV for nearly two months due to Covid-19. On Monday night, the Republic TV founder made the revelation after resuming his primetime TV debate.

Arnab said, ‘Let me start by sharing with you why I was away. Or should I rather say why I was forced to stay away?’ The controversial anchor added, ‘No I was not on a long vacation. I was not traveling abroad. Through the end of April and first half of May, most part of May actually, I fought COVID. The virus tested my body like it tested so many of you.’

Arnab said that while he was in the hospital, his doctors told him to take rest in order to ‘restore’ his health after he was discharged. The anchor said that he was in good physical condition now and that he was ‘ready’ to be with his fans every night without fail.

#ArnabIsBack | Being on air at 9 pm is a part of my life. It is like returning home to me: Arnab Goswami #LIVE on Republic TV; Tune in to watch here – https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/UZ2z4cHvMt — Republic (@republic) June 21, 2021

‘I promise you today that I will return your boundless and honest love with unending effort, and will take R. to as many languages as possible. Our collective dream, viewers – which we will fructify of a global news network from India – It will happen,’ he added.

Arnab’s mysterious absence from his own TV for nearly two months caused speculation about his health. However, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted to claim that the Republic TV founder as well. Arnab had last been seen presenting his primetime show on the Republic TV in April. His last appearance had been on 2 May, during the counting of votes for assembly elections, but he had vanished shortly after Trinamool won a historic landslide in Bengal.