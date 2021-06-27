Enjoy Enjaami becomes the first-ever Independent Tamil song to get featured on Times Square Billboard

Enjoy Enjaami has been putting out a lot of new music on the internet. The world-famous Enjoy Enjaami song has gained another feather in its cap. Enjoy Enjaami, is now the first Tamil independent song to be featured in TimesSquare Billboard. DJ Snake, a popular French music producer, remixed this song and got featured on the famous Times Square Billboard.

Enjoy Enjaami is a Tamil independent song written and performed by Santhosh Narayana, Dhee, and independent artist Arivu. People instantly fell in love with the song and the song garnered appreciation from music lovers all over the world. The remixed version was also made available on the audio-streaming platform Spotify.

The remix version of Enjoy Enjaami kept the Tamil lyrics but added DJ Snake’s signature electronic dance beats.

According to last week’s report, the original version of Enjoy Enjaami has received over 250 million views on YouTube. Arivu wrote the song, and Dhee and Arivu performed it together. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music. AR Rahman released the original song on his independent music platform Maaja on March 5th.

On World Music Day, music composer Santhosh Narayanan shared this remix song on his Twitter page. ‘Thank you @djsnake for the Enjoy Enjaami remix,’ he wrote on Twitter. This is brilliant. Kambali Poochis and Thangachis send you their love. @talktodhee @TherukuralArivu @joinmaajja @Spotify.’

Enjoy Enjaami is a song about the history of laborers who were exploited while working in Sri Lankan tea estates, as well as their struggle for land. Arivu wrote the song after discussing it with his grandmother Valiammal, who had worked as a bonded laborer in Sri Lankan tea estates.