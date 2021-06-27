Filmmaker Shankar’s daughter ties the knot with a cricketer

Chennai: Filmmaker Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodharan today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin took part in the wedding. The wedding took place at the Welcome Hotel in Mahabalipuram on the East Coast Road. Following the Covid-19 regulations, director Shankar and his wife Eshwari invited only family members for the wedding.

Aishwarya Shankar married Rohit in a traditional Hindu ceremony on Sunday. Families attended the wedding, which was a low-key affair. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin’s presence made the occasion extra special for Shankar and the newlyweds.

MK Stalin, his son, politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Ma Subramaniam, attended the wedding. Social media is circulating photos from Aishwarya and Rohit’s wedding.

Once the number of Covid-19 cases come down in Chennai, director Shankar is planning to host a reception for which he will be inviting celebrities from the Tamil film industry and from across the country.

Shankar is best known for films like Enthiran and 2.0, both of which feature Rajinikanth. Currently, he is filming his upcoming film, a vigilante action thriller called Indian 2, which is a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The film brings Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu back from the original.