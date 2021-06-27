Jammu explosions, IAF Stations in Punjab & Srinagar on high Alert

The twin explosions at Jammu Airport this morning were most likely caused by a remote-controlled drone, and a FIR for sabotage has been filed. According to sources, the blasts could have been caused by a drone attack since a patrol party saw a light blink in the air at the Jammu technical area.

As they rushed to the scene, an explosion occurred, causing minor injuries to two people. According to sources, current radars are capable of detecting incoming threats, but drones are too small to be detected.

They also stated that most drones are small and fly low, allowing them to go undetected by the radar. The standard procedure is to shoot them down when they are spotted, but spotting them at night is difficult. The drone could have been remotely controlled and the payload dropped at the precise location. It is also being investigated whether the hangar was the specific target and whether insider information on the exact location of the hangar was available.

Initial investigations indicate that the use of drones to carry out the twin blasts at the Jammu airport early Sunday morning was an attempt by Pakistan to replicate the 2016 terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force base in Punjab’s Pathankot. According to top intelligence sources, the Jammu airport blasts, which injured two people, were an attempt from across the border.