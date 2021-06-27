PM Modi’s chat encourages MP resident to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Bhopal: After speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who encouraged people to discard their reluctance against the COVID-19 vaccine, a Madhya Pradesh villager got inoculated with his family members.

Modi sought to convince residents of Dulariya village in MP’s Betul district to ditch the reservations they had about vaccines against Coronavirus. On Sunday, the PM aired the chat on his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program.

The Prime Minister advised them to take the vaccine despite their misgivings about the vaccination program.

Rajesh Hirave (43) was one of those who spoke with the PM. ‘After talking to the prime minister on Friday, I along with my family members got the vaccine shot for prevention from the coronavirus infection on Saturday,’ Hirave told the media over the phone.

‘I encouraged others also, following which 127 people from the village got vaccinated,’ he said. Moreover, he said he is encouraging others in the village to receive the vaccine as well. ‘I am very happy to talk to the prime minister. I have no words to express my happiness,’ Hirave said.

Another village resident, 60-year-old Kishorilal Dhurve, was also vaccinated after speaking to the prime minister. ‘My father has got vaccinated and is now encouraging others to get the vaccine jab,’ Dhurve’s son Ravindra told the media.

Hirave told the PM that people were hesitating to get inoculated due to misconceptions on WhatsApp.

The Prime Minister told Hirave and Dhurve that he and his nearly 100-year-old mother had taken both doses of the vaccine, and he urged people not to believe in rumors and to rely on science and researchers. ‘The threat of COVID-19 remains and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow COVID-19 protocols,’ the PM said.