Police bust human trafficking racket, 17 including 15 Bangladeshi women held

Bengaluru: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Karnataka police busted a human trafficking racket operated from Bengaluru city. 17 people including 15 Bangladeshi women were apprehended by the police.

The SOG team detained 10 people including 8 Bangladeshi women from a paying guest’s facility in Banaswadi. Two Indian nationals identified as Anand and Anil were also detained along with them. The police have gathered detailed information about the human trafficking, prostitution racket after questioning them.

The police apprehend 7 other Bangladeshi women from another paying guest facility in Vinayaka Nagar in the city. The police has started a hunt to nab the kingpin of the racket identified as Manjunath alias Keshav.

Also Read; Man arrested for jumping from moving plane

The police after the preliminary investigation found that the majority of those apprehended had Bangladeshi contact numbers saved on their mobile handsets and claimed to be natives of Kolkata, but possessed Aadhaar Cards issued from Mumbai and Gujarat.