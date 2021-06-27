Secret defence document found at bus stop

London: Secret defence documents from the Ministry of Defence in England were found at a bus stop. Classified documents related to a warship and the British military was found in a soggy heap behind a bus stop in Kent. The ministry has ordered an investigation.

As per reports, one set of documents discusses the likely Russian reaction to the ship’s passage through Ukrainian waters off the Crimea coast on Wednesday and another one is a detailed plan for a possible UK military presence in Afghanistan after the US-led Nato operation there ends.

An employee of the Ministry has reported the loss of the documents last week. The documents were found by a civilian on Tuesday at the bus stop. After realizing its importance he handed it over to BBC. The documents also include updates on arms exports campaigns and briefing notes for last Monday’s session of the UK-US Defence Dialogue, including observations on US President Joe Biden’s first months in office. Most of the documents belong to ‘official sensitive’ category, a relatively low level of classification used by the government.