State reports first case of rare post-COVID brain disease in 13-year-old

Bengaluru: A 13-year-old boy from Davangere District in Karnataka has been diagnosed with Necrotizing Encephalopathy of Childhood (ANEC), a rare post-COVID-19 brain complication.

NK Kalappanavar, Medical Director of SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, stated on Friday that this is Karnataka’s first and the country’s second instance of Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy of Childhood (ANEC).

According to NK Kalappanavar, head of the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, when physicians examined the kid, they discovered that his brain was dormant. He was placed on ventilator support for three days before being removed from the machine after he showed indications of improvement.

‘The patient requires one more week’s treatment. We need to examine how severely his brain is damaged once he recovers,’ Kalappanavar stated while addressing a joint news conference with Davangere’s deputy commissioner Mahantesh Belagi. ‘The patient is from the Hoovinahadagali taluka in the Vijaynagar district. The treatment is very costly as each injection costs anywhere between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh for every child weighing around 30 kg,’ he added.

ANEC is a rapidly progressive encephalopathy affecting infants and children. It is a relatively new entity proposed by Mizuguchi in 1995, according to the American Journal of Neuroradiology.

As per National Center for Biotechnology Information page, ‘it can be diagnosed by bilateral symmetrical lesions in the thalami, brain stem, periventricular white matter, and cerebellum. It is most often found in the brainstem and thalami and arises as a result of a viral infection.’