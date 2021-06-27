Top Maoist leader wanted in over 2 dozen criminal cases killed in encounter

Dantewada: Chattisgarh police killed a top Maoist leader wanted in nearly 25 criminal cases in an encounter. Santosh Markam, who carry a cash reward of Rs.5 lakh on his head was killed at a forest in Pordem in Dantewada district at around 12.30 pm on Sunday.

The encounter took place as the Maoists fired upon a team of District Reserve Group (DRG) of police. The forces retaliated and in the ensuing gunfight, the leader of the Maoists was killed. The others fled the scene.

Also Read: Secret defence document found at bus stop

‘During a search of the area, the security personnel recovered the body of a Naxal along with a pistol and other articles of daily use. The slain cadre was identified as Santosh Markam, a member of the Malangir Area Committee of rebels. He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head,’ Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.