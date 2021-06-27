‘World War-3, Covid 3rd wave’: Woman psychic shares her new predictions

London: Several people came forward claiming that they had predicted the Covid-19 pandemic earlier. Now words by a woman psychic is ruling social media. Roxanne Furnival who claims that she predicted the Covid-19 pandemic in 2018 has shared some more predictions.

Roxanne Furnival has now predicted about the third wave of Covid-19 and World War 3. The woman psychic has also warned people not to book their vacations for 2022 and 2033. ‘I wouldn’t book any holidays until the summer of 2022 or 2023. I definitely see another Covid wave coming in December time, too. I don’t see another lockdown in our future, but I do see continued restrictions. I see a lot of conspiracy theories gaining support and a general feeling of injustice taking over the country. I predict there will be riots and a lot of civil unrest, said Roxanne.

Other major predictions by Roxanne Furnival include Borris Johnson’s winning of British Parliament elections, Prince William taking the British throne and another baby for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.