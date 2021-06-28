Air India starts to operate limited flights to Dubai

Due to travel restrictions imposed by the UAE, Air India is operating limited flights to Dubai, the country’s flagship carrier announced in a tweet. ‘Flights to Dubai are being operated with curtailed schedules due to travel restrictions implemented by the UAE government. Before planning your travel, please confirm your eligibility for entry into UAE,’ said Air India in response to a customer query on Twitter.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority previously stated in a Notice Issued to Airmen (NOTAM) that restrictions on flights to and from India and 13 other countries, including Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa, will remain in effect until July 21, 2021.

Air India announced last week the resumption of flight operations from Dubai Airport’s Terminal-1. Air India Express flights scheduled to depart from Dubai will continue to operate from Dubai Terminal-2, according to a statement from the carrier.

According to Flightradar24, Air India will operate flights to and from Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, and Goa over the next seven days.