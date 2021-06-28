Amarnath Yatra: Online aarti and live darshan for devotees from today

Srinagar: All religious rites at the Amarnath cave temple will be done digitally for worshippers beginning Monday, as the Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The online aarti will be held for half an hour from June 28 to August 22. The morning aarti will be held from 6 a.m. to 6.30 a.m., and the evening aarti will be held from 5 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The event will be streamed live on Shri Amarnath Ji’s website, app, and MH1 Prime.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had tweeted, ‘Shri Amarnathji Yatra cancelled in wake of Covid-19 Pandemic. Decision after threadbare discussion with Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board members. Yatra to be symbolic only. However, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice.’

The 56-day yatra to Lord Shiva’s 3,880-meter-high cave temple in the Himalayas is set to begin on June 28 from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal and conclude on August 22. Registration for the yatra, which began on April 1, was briefly stopped on April 22 owing to the second wave of COVID-19. The annual trip was also cancelled last year due to the country’s growing coronavirus outbreak.