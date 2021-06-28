Arab coalition forces destroyed drones and ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Houthi militants in Yemen have launched multiple attacks targeting civilian centers in Saudi Arabia in the last 48 hours. The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed 6 explosives-laden drones and 4 ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militants in the last 2 days. This was confirmed by the Saudi Arabian news agency.

All attacks were targeted towards the southern city in the country, Khamis Mushait. The Air Defence of Saudi successfully destroyed all the strikes. Houthi rebels have been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia for the last many days. On Saturday, the Saudi Air Defence destroyed 5 drones targeting Jazan and Khamis Mushait.

Also Read: At least 30 killed in terror attack

Yemen is witnessing a fierce civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels since 2014. The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia interfered in the civil war as the rebels captured the capital city of Sanaa. As per UN reports, till now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.