Breaking News: Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes

Jun 28, 2021, 08:47 am IST

On Monday, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Leh, Ladakh. National Center for Seismology (NCS) reports that the tremors were felt around 6:10 am.

Richter scale measurements indicate that the earthquake was at a depth of 18 kms. NCS reported a magnitude 4.6 earthquake in Leh, Ladakh, according to news agency ANI. In any case, there were no reports of injuries or property damage in the immediate aftermath.

