Breaking News: Gold smuggling case- Arjun Ayanki surrenders for questioning

Kozhikode: Arjun Ayanki, the main accused in the Karipur gold smuggling case, appeared before court in Kochi. Ayanki arrived at the Kochi Customs office for questioning today after 10.30 am. In an email, Customs informed the agent that he should be prepared for severe action if he fails to appear in Kochi today. ‘Arjun Ayanki’ is a left-wing ‘celeb’ with over 40,000 Facebook fans. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) asked its members not to follow social media celebrities who claim to be affiliated with the party on Tuesday.

Customs seized 2,332 grams of gold from Malappuram native Mohammed Shafeeque Melethil at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur on June 21. A report revealed that the five youth who died in a road accident in Kozhikode’s Ramanattukara on the same day were involved in gold smuggling. The youth involved in the accident were allegedly members of a gold smuggling racket, according to reports. According to reports, the accident occurred when the gang was chasing another rival smuggling gang, thinking they were in possession of the gold brought by Mohammed Shafeeque, unaware that he was in custody. It is alleged that Arjun Ayanki has connections with one of these rackets.

The Customs, in its report filed to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) in Ernakulam, seeking custody of the arrested Mohammed Shafeeque, has stated that Arjun had links with Mohammed Shafeeque. According to Shafeeque’s statement to Customs, Arjun waited for him outside the airport.