Breaking News: J&K Police Officer and wife shot dead by terrorists

In Pulwama district, in south Kashmir’s Kashmir Valley, a police officer and his wife were killed and their daughter was injured after suspected terrorists opened fire, police said.

Special police officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad has been identified as the deceased officer. ‘Although he (Ahmad) lost his life at the hands of the attacker, his wife and daughter were injured. They were hospitalized,’ said a police control room official at Awantipora. Later, police confirmed that the victim’s wife also died. Ahmad, who was currently posted at Pulwama, was near his residence in Tral when the incident occurred.

#BREAKING: Pakistan sponsored terrorists kill yet another innocent Kashmiri. SPO of J&K Police Fayaz Ahmad was killed by terrorists outside his house in Bonpora of Hariparigam village in Tral of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tells me. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 27, 2021

Read more: This is what you should do to boost your mental health

It comes on the heels of attacks on civilians and police in the Valley. In Srinagar, a shop owner was shot dead by gunmen on June 23. Police reported that terrorists shot at the owner of a mobile shop in Kelashpora, Umar Nazir Bhat, inside his shop at Main Chowk Habba Kadal in Old City.