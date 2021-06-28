Breaking News: Major drug bust in Trivandrum

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram city police seized 100 kg of ganja brought into the state for sale in a major drug bust on Sunday.The ganja was confiscated from a secluded plot on the national highway near Chakka

According to officials, the drugs were seized as a result of information obtained as part of the anti-narcotics drive on June 26. According to Pettah police station officials, a Coimbatore native named Muhammad Moideen has been arrested.

His arrest will be documented soon, according to officials. On Saturday, police apprehended another person in the vicinity of Poojappura with 11 kg of ganja. According to the information he provided, the police discovered a massive ganja stock hidden inside a bush in a vacant plot in Chakka.

‘The ganja was hidden inside the bush, it must have been unloaded yesterday (Saturday) night. It should be probed if more people are associated with this,’ an official of Pettah police told the media. Police suspect that the ganja was brought to be locally distributed.