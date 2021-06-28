Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Gold prices remain unchanged in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures were flat near a 2-month low of Rs.46,970 per 10 gram. Silver futures edged higher by 0.26% to Rs.68,049 per kilogram.

In the New Delhi market, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs. 46,260 per 10 gm. The rate of gold in Mumbai was at Rs. 46,160.

Also Read: Rupee falls 6 paise to 74.26 against US dollar

In the international market, the price of spot gold slipped by 0.2% to US dollar 1,777 per ounce. US gold futures plunged 0.2% to US dollar 1,774.80 Among other precious metals, silver remained firm at US dollar 26.07 per ounce while platinum eased 0.7% to US dollar 1,103.40 per ounce.