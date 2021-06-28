Delhi unlock: Here is all you need to know

New Delhi: The national capital, which has been undergoing phased Covid-19 unlocking for the past few weeks, will reopen its gyms, yoga centers, and hotels today. On Saturday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order allowing parks, gyms, banquet halls, golf courses and yoga centers in the national capital to remain open.

‘Gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be permitted to open up to 50 percent of the capacity,’ the DDMA order said. When it comes to wedding halls, banquet halls or hotels, ‘only marriages shall be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons,’ it added.

The DDMA also noted that there are long lines outside metro stations due to a capacity cap of 50 percent in each train coach. However, the authority decided to maintain the restrictions for at least one more week.

Currently, an eight-coach metro train, which can carry up to 2400 passengers, can only accommodate 250-300 passengers due to seating limitations.

The DDMA order also stated that people arriving from other states will no longer need any type of e-pass to enter Delhi. The order also added that only 20 people would be allowed at funerals.

The national capital was following Covid-induced lockdown between April 19 and May 30, as the second wave raged in the whole country. From May 31, Delhi began its unlocking in stages beginning with the reopening of factories within industrial areas and construction activities, followed by the reopening of markets and malls, and last week restaurants and bars.