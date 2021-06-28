French election: Major setbacks for ruling party

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party and Marine Le Pen’s National Party has faced a major blow in the regional elections conducted in the country.

President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party, the Republic on the Move (LREM) failed to win control of any regions. It was also disappointing for far-right leader Marine Le Pen as her party also failed to win any region. As per the latest updates, the traditional left parties and right-leaning parties, the Socialists and Republicans, held on to a number of France’s regions.

Regional elections were held in France on 20 and 27 June 2021 after being postponed to 13 and 20 June 2021 and again to 20 and 27 June 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.