Miscreants play adult video during college online class, FIR registered

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Sunday, lodged a case against unnamed miscreants who reportedly streamed an adult movie during a college’s online lesson.

According to an official statement issued by the Juhu Police, miscreants played an obscene video, during an online lesson at a college in Mumbai’s Vile Parle last week.

On the basis of a college professor’s allegation, an FIR has been filed against unnamed individuals in accordance with the relevant provisions of the IPC and the IT Act. An investigation into the matter is currently under process.

This isn’t the first time a student or outsider has committed such an act in an online class. Another similar incident recently occurred in Atarra, Uttar Pradesh, where an adult film went viral during an online lesson, prompting the school administration to dismiss the teacher as guilty and a report on the incident was also filed in the cyber cell. Some of these instances have already been documented in other regions of the nation.