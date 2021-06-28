On Elon Musk’s 50th Birthday, a major throwback from mother Maye Musk

Tech-legend Elon Musk celebrates his 50th birthday today, on June 28. To mark the occasion Elon Musks’s mother, Maye Musk, a Canadian author and model, made a tweet wishing her son on his special day.

Sharing an adorable throwback picture of Elon musk as a baby swaddled in a blanket and being cradled by his mother, Maye Musk wrote: ‘Happy birthday, [email protected] Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love.’

Happy birthday ?@elonmusk? ?? Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love ?????? #HappyBirthdayElonMusk now trending ?? pic.twitter.com/xro3QwQD1z — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 28, 2021

The picture has received over 17,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people wishing Tesla CEO on his birthday. Elon Musk, for his part, responded to the message with a heart emoji.

Maye Musk frequently sends forth flashback photos of her family to her fans and followers. She had just recently posted a photo of teen Elon and his brother Kimbal Musk.