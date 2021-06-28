Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may produce longer immunity: Reveals study

London: A new study has revealed the efficiency of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. The study published on Monday claimed that both vaccines provide longer immunity against coronavirus infection. The study revealed that the people who are already inoculated with either of the mRNA vaccines may not need a booster dose for years.

The research team recruited 41 people — including eight with a history of infection with the virus — who were immunized with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. From 14 of these people, the team extracted samples from the lymph nodes at three, four, five, seven and 15 weeks after the first dose. The research team found that 15 weeks after the first dose of vaccine, the germinal center was still highly active in all 14 of the participants and that the number of memory cells that recognized the coronavirus had not declined.

The results of the research reveal that most of the vaccinated people will be protected over the long term. But old aged people, people with weak immune systems and those who take drugs that suppress immunity may need booster doses. Also, the study suggests that people who survived Covid-19 and were later immunized may never need them at all.