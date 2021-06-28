‘Photobombed in Space’ This space walk selfie is viral

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has been providing regular updates from space to his Twitter followers. He recently provided netizens with a breathtaking view of the Suez Canal. He shared a collage of 100 images of the canal taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Pesquet said he made it from 100 zoomed-in pictures of the Suez Canal taken from space.

Pesquet combined the images into one before sharing it on his Twitter account. ‘THE human construction that we can actually see from space with our own eyes: the #Suez reconstituted from 100 photos,’ he wrote (translated from French). According to a blog post by the European Space Agency, the images were taken with the longest available lens onboard the ISS on May 29, 2021.

However, it was not the typical selfie that we are accustomed to seeing on Earth. It’s actually a photobombed selfie taken during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. On June 25, Pesquet tweeted a collection of photos and videos from the six-hour spacewalk. He and his NASA colleague Shane Kimbrough can be seen working in the photos.

‘When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background,’ Pesquet captioned the image

The photo has now garnered over 2,600 likes and hundreds of retweets.