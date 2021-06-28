State govt extends Covid lockdown till July 15, issues new guidelines

Kolkata: On Monday, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government extended the Covid-19 constraints till July 15 with some relaxation. These new relaxations will be effective from July 1-7.

Speaking in a press conference, CM Banerjee declared that coronavirus restrictions will continue to remain in effect till July 15, however, her government has decided to give more relaxations.

New guidelines:

1. Parlors, salons, and spas will be allowed to open between 11 am and 6 pm with a 50% staffing. Staff and customers should be vaccinated.

2. The bazaar and markets will be open from 6 am to 12 pm. All retail stores will be open between 11 am and 8 pm.

3. Gyms will be open with 50% strength from 6 am to 10 am in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

4. Government and private buses will operate at 50% capacity.

5. The private and corporate offices will reopen with 50% strength from 10 am to 4 pm. The e-pass will be mandatory.

6. Banking hours are from 10 am to 2 pm.

7. Special trains and metro will remain operational.

8. The restaurants and bars will open with 50% seating capacity between 12 and 8 pm.

9. Malls will be open from 11 am to 6 pm with a 30% gathering.

10. Political and social gatherings will remain suspended.

11. The number of people allowed in a wedding ceremony and a funeral procession will be 50 and 20, respectively.

The West Bengal CM warned people against becoming complacent against the virus and advised people to continue to follow Covid protocols and wear masks and maintaining social distance.