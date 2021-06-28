Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. As per the market experts, the surge in coronavirus cases and negative trend in the Asian markets has weighed upon the benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 52,735.59, lower by 189.45 points. NSE Nifty ended at 15,814.70, down by 45.70 points. 6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The Bombay Stock Exchange’s overall market breadth was positive as 1,760 shares surged and 1,361 shares ended lower.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

The top gainers in the market were Divis Labs, ONGC, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, Hindalco, NTPC and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were HDFC Life, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Titan, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Shree Cements, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, HDFC and State Bank of India.