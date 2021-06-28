Suspicion increases as record number of students from Syria, Iraq flows to Kerala

Thiruvanthapuram: As per reports, foreign students are flowing to Kerala. The higher education institutions in Kerala are getting thousands of applications from foreign students. The University of Kerala has till now received around 1042 applications from Syrian students for the courses offered by the university. This was reported by the Times of India.

‘The maximum number of applicants are from Afghanistan and Iraq, and in both cases the admissions is sought mostly for PhD courses. Most candidates seeking admission to PhD courses are college teachers. The university clears their application on the basis of their academic merit and English speaking skills. The other mandatory clearances are done by the ICCR, which in fact sponsors the studies of a large number of foreign students in Indian universities,’ said Professor Sabu Joseph, director of Centre for Global Academics at the university.

The South Indian states had reported several cases related to a terror attack and terror funding. Arms and ammunition were recovered from a forest range in Kerala recently. More than 45 cases of pro-ISIS activities, ranging from online propaganda to travelling abroad with the intention of joining the Islamic State were reported from Kerala. So, a monitoring system to monitor the students arriving in the state is essential to ensure that nothing unusual happens.