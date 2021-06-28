Sweden PM Stefan Lofven resigns

Stockholm: The Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Lofven resigned on Monday. Lofven had lost the vote of confidence earlier last week. He had been the Prime Minister of Sweden since 2014. The leader of the Social Democratic Party, Lofven is also the first Swedish Prime Minister and leader to lose a vote of confidence.

The vote of confidence was proposed in Swedish Parliament on June 21 by the Sweden Democrats party. He lost the majority as the left party withdrew its support for his government. Lofven’s government got 109 votes in the 349-seat parliament. 181 MPs voted against his government and 51 MPs abstained from the voting. The Swedish system demands that a prime minister is tolerated by parliament — they can secure office so long as a majority does not vote against them.

Lofven had declined the choice to call the snap election as he maintained that it is against country’s best interest. General elections in Sweden are scheduled to take place after a year.