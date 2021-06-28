Take an ice bath in the desert to boost your immunity

Taking a break from the summer heat in the UAE desert, when the sun bakes the orange dunes, a man freezes himself in a tinkling tub of ice. Extreme discomfort is a way for the body to boost its immunity and find inner strength. Benoit Demeulemeester, who runs the ice baths and breathing sessions in the UAE, believes that the temperature difference improves immunity. ‘Stressing your system for a short time makes you stronger’.

An Emirati participant, wearing swimming shorts and sunglasses sat in the orange basin of ice and said: ‘The beginning is a bit scary. You can’t control your breathing, you want to get out. Then I’m okay, totally fine.’ Abdelaziz entered the bath with a grimace, but held his breath calmly as instructed by Demeulemeester, who coaches participants in breathing techniques.

‘I am a person who loves heat and cold…I like to take people out of their comfort zones and give them a sense of body and mind, (to) reconnect them with nature,’ Demeulemeester said. Wim Hof, a Dutch water enthusiast who holds several world records, has developed his own breathing and immersion techniques that are based on ancient Tibetan Buddhist breathing techniques. Hof’s method combines breathing, exposure to cold water, and commitment.

Read more: Fact Check: Should Rs 500 note without a green stripe near the RBI governor’s sign be avoided

Hof’s techniques are good for everyone, said Demeulemeester, a former banker and executive coach who uses Hof’s methods in his practice. Reza Tirgari from California, looking out over the rocky outcrops of the desert, agreed that beginnings were difficult, but then benefits appeared. ‘You realize that your mind is more powerful than your body and your mind controls your body. The secret is to make your body obey your mind,’ Tirgari said.