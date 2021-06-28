Twitter’s interim grievance officer for India quits

New Delhi: The interim resident grievance officer appointed by microblogging website, Twitter has resigned from his post. Dharmendra Chatur, the resident grievance officer for India has stepped down.

On Sunday, Twitter removed Chatur’s name from its India grievance redressal page along with his correspondence address. Chatur has also deactivated his Twitter account. Twitter has not yet responded to this.

Twitter appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its resident grievance officer for India as per the new IT law which came into effect in the country from May 25. As per the new law, all social media platforms working in the country with over 50 lakh users shall appoint a chief compliance officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a resident grievance officer. All of them should be resident of India.