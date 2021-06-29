5 killed, 4 injured as truck rams into bus

Firozabad: In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives and 4 others were injured when a truck rammed into a bus near Nagla Khangar in Firozabad on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday morning. As per the police, the private double-decker from Rajasthan was going to Lucknow from Agra. It was parked on the road due to a breakdown and the truck rammed into the bus from behind.

‘Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident in Firozabad, instructed senior officers to help victims by reaching the spot immediately. CM also instructed to provide better medical treatment to the injured,’ the CMO said .