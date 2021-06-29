9-year old raped in Assam, accused arrested

Assam: A 44-year-old man was detained for reportedly raping a 9-year-old minor girl in the Baksa district in Assam on Sunday.

According to reports, the accused, Brajen Kalita raped the girl on June 25 in the Pachim Jhargaon area of Tamulpur police station in Baksa district of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) when she was fishing with her brother.

The victim’s relatives had filed a police complaint following the incident. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant part of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

‘The accused and the young girl both live in the same village. In addition, we have filed a complaint under the relevant part of the POCSO Act. We will adhere to the law,’ a police officer stated.

Meanwhile, the police presented the accused in court, where he was sentenced to judicial custody.