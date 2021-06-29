Another case against Twitter, this time on child pornography

New Delhi: The Delhi police have registered a case against Twitter for child pornography — the fourth against the social media platform since it lost legal immunity for content posted by users amid a dispute with the government. The new case has been filed under the Posco Act and the IT Act.

The complaint was lodged by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police following a complaint from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. As part of its complaint, the NCPCR said Twitter was constantly posting pornographic material featuring children.

The commission — which has complained about this issue earlier — has written two letters to the Delhi Police chief and the Cyber Cell. A senior officer of the Cyber Cell is also ordered to testify before the committee on June 29.

Earlier this month, a case was filed in Ghaziabad against Twitter for tweets related to the alleged assault of a Muslim man. The matter against Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari is now before the Supreme Court as a Karnataka High Court order has protected him from arrest. Police in Uttar Pradesh has challenged the order in the top court.

Mr. Maheshwari was also mentioned in another First Information Report (also filed in Uttar Pradesh) over an incorrect map of India posted on Twitter; the map represented Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate countries.

In Madhya Pradesh, another FIR was registered with the same complaint against Mr. Maheshwari.

The company lost its legal protection from prosecution from users’ posts earlier this month after failing to comply with the new digital rules, which included the appointment of Indians to handle its grievance and redress system.

Twitter clashed with the government over the new IT rules, which it said violated the Constitution. The dispute got heated after the article referred to tweets by BJP leaders regarding an alleged ‘Congress toolkit’ as ‘manipulated media’.