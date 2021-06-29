Benefits of Neem: Here is all you need to know

Neem is a very popular medicinal plant. Neem leaves and their extracts can be used as antiseptics, anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, and wound healers. It contains fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for healthy skin and hair. It also contains active elements like nimbidin, nimbolide, and azadirachtin that have some wondrous medicinal properties that can help you get rid of every skin and hair problem.

It is an excellent ingredient that keeps your beauty game strong. Here are some surprising benefits of neem and how you can use them to achieve enviably gorgeous skin and hair.

Benefits of neem for skin:

1. Treats acne

Neem’s antibacterial properties fight acne-causing bacteria, which aids in the treatment and prevention of acne. Moreover, it controls skin oil production extremely well.

2. Pacify itchy skin

Neem may soothe irritated skin due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The cooling effect of neem makes it a good choice for treating skin sensitivity. Furthermore, neem helps moisturize dehydrated skin.

3. Fight the signs of aging

Neem leaves contain antioxidants, triglycerides, as well as vitamins A, C, and E, making them an ideal anti-aging treatment. They reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots, leaving your skin looking firm and toned.

4. Treats blackheads and whiteheads

Using neem regularly on the skin, especially the face helps get rid of whiteheads and blackheads. It can shrink large pores, exfoliate away impurities, and tighten pores.

Benefits of neem for hair:

1. Soothes itchy scalp

Neem has antifungal properties that may help treat dandruff. The effective use of neem on your hair can reduce itchiness, inflammation, and irritation associated with dandruff.

2. Boost hair growth

Neem’s regenerative properties reduce hair loss. Neem oil can improve blood circulation in the scalp and speed up hair growth when massaged gently into your scalp.

3. Avert premature greying of hair

Neem is rich in antioxidants that stop free radicals from damaging hair prematurely. The regular use of neem powder or oil for these purposes is beneficial.

4. Conditions undernourished hair

Neem contains fatty acids like linoleic, oleic, and stearic acid that nourish the scalp and keep their hair smooth.

Neem, an absolute magical ingredient for skin and hair care that can be used in different ways such as neem leaves, neem powder, or neem oil to treat many issues connected with hair and skin or to simply improve health in general.