‘Cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India’: Actor Kamal Hassan against union government

Chennai: Actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has come forward criticizing the new Cinematograph Act 2021 proposed by the Union government. The founder of Makkal Needhi Mayyam said that the new act will impose the government over the film certification board.

‘Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty,’ tweeted Kamal Hassan.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on June 18 published the draft of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The ministry urged the public to share their comments by July 2. The new act could empower the government to order the re-examination of an already certified movie.

‘Since the provisions of Section 5B(1) are derived from Article 19(2) of the Constitution that authorizes the government to impose, reasonable restrictions on freedom of speech and expression in the interest of public order and are non-negotiable, it is also proposed in the Draft Bill to add a proviso to sub-section (1) of section 6 to the effect that on receipt of any references by the Central Government in respect of a film certified for public exhibition, on account of violation of Section 5B(1) of the Act, the Central Government may if it considers it necessary so to do, direct the Chairman of the Board to re-examine the film,” the notification issued by the ministry read.

Many filmmakers had criticized the new act by saying that it will restrict the freedom of expression.