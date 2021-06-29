Country suspends flights from India and 5 other countries

Istanbul: Another country has suspended flights from 6 countries including India. Turkey has imposed a ban on flights and all direct travels from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The Interior Ministry in Turkey announced this decision. The country took this decision due to new variants of the coronavirus.

As per the new order issued by the ministry, all passengers arriving from other places but have been in these countries within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and they will need to quarantine for 14 days. All passengers arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days will need to quarantine in Turkey for 10 days upon the arrival. People coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore will need to show a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival.

Earlier many countries including England, the USA, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have imposed such restrictions.