Fuel prices hiked again

Mumbai: The public sector oil marketing companies increased the price of petroleum fuels again on Tuesday. Petrol prices were increased by 35 paise per litre, while diesel prices were hiked by 29 paise. Petrol is priced at Rs. 100.79 per litre and diesel is at Rs.95.74 per litre in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the 58th fuel hike in six months and 17th hike this month.

Petrol price has already crossed Rs.100 per litre in many states, which includes Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Ladakh. In Mumbai, petrol price hit an all-time high of Rs 104.90 a litre. The city, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Diesel rates have crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan as well in a couple of places in Odisha.