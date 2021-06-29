India-Abu Dhabi flight suspension: Etihad Airways makes important announcement

Abu Dhabi: The commercial passenger flights from India to Abu Dhabi will remain suspended till July 21. The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways informed this on its social media handle on Tuesday.

‘We were expecting some updates regarding the travel ban extension which we just received few moments ago. I can confirm that the ban is not lifted yet and has been extended until 21st of July. Our website will be updated shortly,’ tweeted Etihad.

Earlier, dailies in UAE has reported that the suspension on flights from 14 countries including India, Pakistan, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, DR Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa has been extended by authorities in UAE.

Hi Asha. We have just received an update and flights from India have been suspended till the 21st July. We'll keep the ticket open for you, and you can reschedule it at a later stage by calling our 1/2 *Sky — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) June 29, 2021

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) earlier clarified that India to UAE passenger flights have been suspended until further notice.