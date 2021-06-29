India deploys 50,000 more troops along China border

India has moved roughly 50,000 extra troops to the China border due to a standstill in the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh’s remaining contention areas. According to the article, the increased deployment will allow India greater options to assault and grab territory in China if necessary, as part of a doctrine known as ‘offensive defense.’

India currently has roughly 200,000 troops stationed on its northern border. In addition, in recent months, the Narendra Modi government dispatched fighter jets to three separate sites along the China border. More artillery pieces, like BAE Systems Inc.’s M777 howitzer, are being redeployed along the border and also more helicopters to ferry soldiers from the Kashmir Valley to high altitude zones.

India has focused its strategic attention on Pakistan, with which it has fought three wars over the disputed Kashmir territory. However, following the bloodiest standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh last year, the Modi government has made a number of initiatives to de-escalate tensions with Beijing while still urging the military services to be prepared for any scenario.

Meanwhile, while addressing soldiers in Ladakh on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent a clear message to China amid a stalemate in the disengagement process in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, saying that India believes in resolving disputes with neighbors through dialogue but will not tolerate if provoked or threatened. On the second day of his tour to the region, Singh said India is a peaceful nation that never resorts to aggression, but its military forces are always ready to respond appropriately to those who ‘show their eyes’ to the country.

Singh stated that the country’s safety and security will not be jeopardized at any cost and that any conflict can be resolved if there is clear intent. The defense minister also paid glowing homage to the 20 troops killed in the Galwan Valley skirmishes last June, saying the country would never forget their sacrifices. ‘India is a peaceful country that does not believe in aggressiveness, but if provoked, it will respond appropriately,’ he said.

Singh’s three-day visit comes amid a deadlock in resolving a year-long standoff between Indian and Chinese forces in various friction points in eastern Ladakh, despite the fact that both sides withdrew troops and weapons from the Pangong lake areas in February.